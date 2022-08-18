Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Windsor-Essex-Leamington County
Environment Canada has lifted a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex-Leamington County late Thursday evening.
According to Environment Canada, the storm was stationary and hazards included torrential rainfall of between 50 to 100mm.
Earlier Thursday evening, the Essex Region Conservation Authority issued a flood watch for Essex, Kingville and Leamington ahead of the severe thunderstorm.
Windsor's forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 16.
Friday: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.
Saturday: Sunny. High 28.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.
Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
