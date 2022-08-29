Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Windsor region, heat warning in effect
A heat event continues in Windsor Essex on Monday with forecasted humidex values in the mid to high 30s. It's this instability that also prompted a severe thunderstorm warning from Environment Canada early Monday evening.
According to Environment Canada, a previously issued severe thunderstorm warning and severe thunderstorm watch have been lifted for the Windsor region as of Monday night.
Windsor, Essex and Leamington remain under heat warnings as of Monday night.
The heat is expected to come to an end early Tuesday when there is the potential for warm and humid conditions to persist on Tuesday, but precipitation and cloud cover will likely inhibit temperatures from exceeding the 30 C mark.
A look at Windsor's weather for the rest of the week:
Monday Night: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 21.
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 31.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Thursday: Sunny. High 25.
Friday: Sunny. High 28.
Saturday: Sunny. High 29.
Sunday: Sunny. High 26.
-
Waterloo public school board commits $12 million to improve ventilation systemsAs a new fall semester quickly approaches, school boards are looking to optimize their air quality in schools through improved filtration and ventilation.
-
More B.C. drivers admit to using cell phone while driving: surveyAn increasing percentage of British Columbians admit to using their phone while driving, according to a new survey.
-
Security patrols to observe Charlottetown heritage squaresA new pilot project in Charlottetown will see security patrols for the city’s five downtown heritage squares.
-
Leonard Krog announce bid for re-election as Nanaimo mayorVeteran politician Leonard Krog is putting his hat into the ring and is seeking re-election for a second consecutive term as mayor for the City of Nanaimo. Krog made the announcement Tuesday morning at Maffeo Sutton Park amongst local reporters and about a dozen supporters.
-
'She was happy. She was feisty': Manitoba's oldest resident passes away at 111 years oldA Manitoba woman, credited as the province’s oldest living resident, is being remembered by her family as a funny, sharp woman with a passion for learning.
-
Keiron Gregory sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter death of alleged Liberian warlordAfter pleading guilty to manslaughter and break and enter, Keiron Gregory, 24, was sentenced to 10 years in the shooting death of Bill Horrace.
-
Lost kayakers rescued from Minesing swamp: OPPRescue teams came to the aid of two young kayakers who became lost in the Minesing swamp in Springwater Township.
-
Garth Brooks reacts to Riders' rendition of 'Friends in Low Places'Music superstar Garth Brooks praised a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders for their recent on-field rendition of one of his hit songs.
-
This Saskatoon construction worker just won a Canadian cooking challengeA Saskatchewan Polytechnic student, Dielle Gaucher, won the Canadian Culinary Federation’s Young Chef Culinary Challenge held in Saskatoon.