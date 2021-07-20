Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches in effect Tuesday

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the region on Tuesday as storms are expected throughout the afternoon into the evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just before 10:30 a.m. for the Muskoka area, including Huntsville, Baysville, Town of Parry Sound, Rosseau and Killbear Park.

By late Tuesday morning, pictures were emerging on social media of downed trees and power outages in Parry Sound.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for parts of Simcoe County, including Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City, Washago, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Angus.

Also under a severe thunderstorm watch is Grey County, including Dundalk, Owen Sound and the Blue Mountains and Dufferin County, including Orangeville, Grand Valley, Shelburne and Mansfield.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for parts of Muskoka, including Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Baysville, Port Carling and Port Severn.

The weather agency says thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon, with the potential for strong winds and hail.

The risk for thunderstorms will continue into the evening.

Daytime highs will reach 24 C, but it will feel more like 31 C with the humidex.

Additionally, a special air quality statement is in effect for parts of southern Ontario as smoke from forest fires in northwestern Ontario moves across the province.

Environment Canada said the concern is high levels of air pollution could reduce visibility and erode air quality if the smoke descends to ground level.

Environment Canda, Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips spoke to CTV News Monday and said that the smoke gets caught up in the jet stream, and the prevailing winds bring the particulate matter here.

The haze should clear when a cold front moves in later Tuesday.

TORNADO ACTIVITY LAST WEEK

Last Tuesday, severe storms spawned seven tornadoes and downbursts in Ontario and Quebec, including an EF-0 in Penetanguishene and a downburst in the Lake of Bays.

Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed five EF-2 tornadoes across the province Thursday. The EF-2 tornado that tore through a south end Barrie neighbourhood brought winds of 210km/h and damaged hundreds of homes.

Barrie Police reopened the roads in the Prince William Way neighbourhood Monday afternoon as City staff completed the cleanup of public lands affected by the tornado.

Ongoing public information about the tornado recovery is available on the City of Barrie's website.