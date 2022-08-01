Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches lifted for London region

While the first two days of the Civic Holiday long weekend boasted plenty of heat and sunshine, residents in southwestern Ontario had to pack their umbrellas for the holiday Monday as Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings across multiple regions.

The severe thunderstorm warnings for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin County and Huron-Perth have since ended.

According to Environment Canada, the greatest risk of thunderstorms was Monday afternoon and evening, and potenial hazards included wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and heavy rain.

On Monday evening, the London region saw strong winds and heavy downpours.

Local counties included in Monday's watch:

Multiple regions in southwestern Ontario were under a severe thunderstorm watch for the bulk of the day.

London-Middlesex

Grey-Bruce

Huron-Perth

Elgin

Sarnia-Lambton

Here’s a look at the London forecast for the rest of the week:

Monday overnight: A 40 per cent of showers or drizzle, with a low of 18 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy, with a high of 23 C, feeling like 28 C with the humidity. Overnight, clear with a low of 11 C.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high of 31 C during the day. Overnight, a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 20 C.

Thursday: Cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of showers, with a high of 26 C. Overnight, clear and a low of 13 C.

Friday: Sunny, with a high of 25 C. Overnight, clear skies and a low of 12 C.

According to Environment Canada, the average high for this time of year in London is 26 C.