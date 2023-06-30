Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches end for the northeast

UPDATE:

Environment Canada lifted all severe thunderstorm warnings and watches across the northeast as of early Saturday morning.

After an exciting end to June in northeastern Ontario, especially for the Powassan and North Bay areas — a tornado warning was declared about 6 p.m. ending shortly after 8 p.m. for that area. With most of the north under warnings or watches well into Canada Day morning as a severe thunderstorm moved its way through the region.

CTV News received several photos from viewers in the area of the storm.

We reached out to the mayor of Powassan and their fire chief, they said nothing has been confirmed yet in terms of whether a twister did touch down.

But — those in the area told us "it was intense."

“We actually went out to the woodshed because we had a great vantage point from there. Thunder and great lightning and the big boom of thunder and the funnel cloud," said Stephan and Angelina Daviau, who recorded video of the funnel cloud in the area.

"We had really good support from our neighbours as well, they were making sure everyone was safe."

Environment Canada told CTV News in an email after the tornado warning had ended that they have not had any reports of damage in the area and it remains unclear if the funnel touched down.

Officials said they're looking into the matter along with the Northern Tornadoes Project.

If northern residents experience any damage or gathered pictures or videos of the storms, Environment Canada asked they email: cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms@ec.gc.ca

With files from CTV News Northern Ontario video journalists Ian Campbell and Eric Taschner

PREVIOUSLY:

Environment Canada tracked a severe thunderstorm Friday evening that is capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain across the northeast region. The tornado warning for the North Bay area ended shortly after 8 p.m.

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” said a warning from the weather forecaster.

“This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 9 kilometres southeast of Iroquois Falls to 20 kilometres northwest of Kirkland Lake to Penassi Lake, moving northeast at 70 km/h.”

Nickel to twoonie size hail could be produced. Locations under warnings as of 9:20 p.m. include: Timmins, Cochrane, Iroquois Falls, Kirkland Lake, Englehart River Fine Sand Plain and Waterway Provincial Park, Esker Lakes Provincial Park, Penassi Lake, Holtyre, Sesekinika Lake, Kenogami Lake, Glenvale, Round Lake, Northlands Park, Howard Lake, Grassy Lake, North Arm, Verna Lake, Misema Lake, Beaver House Lake and Kinabik Lake.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the warning said.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.”

Severe thunderstorm watches are also in effect in areas near Greater Sudbury, North Bay, West Nipissing, Powassan, Mattawa, French River, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami.

Should severe weather hit, go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

