Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued for Wednesday

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Central Ontario region on Wednesday.

According to meteorologists, the large system is capable of producing nickel to toonie-sized hail.

Locations impacted will include Owen Sound, Wiarton, Sauble Beach, Sauble Falls Provincial Park, Red Bay, Sauble Falls, Isaac Lake, Boat Lake, Allenford, Shallow Lake and Hogg.

Environment Canada is warning all individuals to take cover immediately if and when threatening weather approaches, as large hail has the potential to cause injury and damage windows and property.

As for surrounding areas, the weather agency issued several severe thunderstorm watches, including Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Orangeville, Grand Valley, Southern Dufferin County, Shelburne, Mansfield and Northern Dufferin County.

Wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h along ping pong ball size hail are likely to develop.