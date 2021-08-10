Severe thunderstorm watch accompanies heat warning in muggy capital

A heat warning remains in effect as hot humid conditions continue in Ottawa and a severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect.

According to Environment Canada, Tuesday afternoon should see showers with the risk of a thunderstorm.

The high will be 31 but with the humidex it will feel like 40. The UV index is 7, or high.

The severe thunderstorm watch says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening, which are capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h and locally heavy rainfall of 50 mm within 1 hour.

Warm temperatures are expected again tonight and Wednesday night with temperatures only dropping into the low twenties overnight.

Overnight will be cloudy and rainy with risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Low of 20 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for clouds, high winds, and more heat. The high will be 31 but with the humidex it will feel like 42.

Thursday calls for clouds and rains, high of 29 degrees.

EMERGENCY COOLING CENTRES OPEN

The City of Ottawa has opened three emergency cooling centres to give people a place to escape from the heat.

The following sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: