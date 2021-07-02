Second severe thunderstorm warning called for Calgary

A severe thunderstorm warning for Calgary was reinstated early Friday evening, after being called off late Friday afternoon.

The city received a downpour that included significant hail in some communities, and then around 4:50 p.m., the severe thunderstorm warning ended as the first pod passed across the city.

However, there is more than one big storm in the area, and around 6 p.m., the thunderstorm warning was back on.

STORM WARNING

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Calgary and the surrounding area Friday afternoon, saying conditions were favourable for a system capable of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

"Thunderstorms are expected to form over southwestern Alberta this afternoon and move eastward into the evening. Some of these thunderstorms are likely to be severe," it read.

"Very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury. Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."

After several days in the mid-30s, the temperature in Calgary is expected to reach the high 20s on Friday and a cool down is forecast through the weekend.