Severe thunderstorm watch ended for Foothills County area

A severe thunderstorm watch issued by Environment Canada ended for the foothills early Friday evening.

The severe thunderstorm watch was lifted at 6:36 p.m. after reports of heavy winds, rain and hail hitting the area.

Environment Canada originally issued the watch at 4:47 p.m. for south central Alberta communities including Longview, Cayley, Nanton, Stavely and Claresholm.

Areas included Foothills County near Longview and Eden Valley Reserve, near Cayley, M.D. of Willow Creek near Nanton and Parkland.