Severe thunderstorm watch ends for parts of Simcoe, Dufferin counties
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A severe thunderstorm watch has ended for parts of Simcoe and Dufferin counties.
Environment Canada issued the watch Thursday around 3 p.m., noting the potential for strong wind gusts and heavy rain in Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Angus, Orangeville, Grand Valley and Southern Dufferin County.
It noted winds may have reached 70 to 90 kilometres per hour, with the possibility of a tornado.
"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the weather agency adds.
Residents are reminded to seek shelter if threatening weather develops.
