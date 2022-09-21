Severe thunderstorm watch ends in Waterloo region

Environment Canada has ended the severe thunderstorm watch for Waterloo region.

The weather agency issued the alert at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, ending it just before 3:30 p.m. later in the day.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail,” the alert said.

The agency warned of nickel to ping pong size hail and wind gusts of 90 to 100 kilometres per hour.

The alert is expected to continue through Wednesday afternoon.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,’ the alert reads. “The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.”