Severe thunderstorm watch for Simcoe County, Muskoka, Grey County

A Severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Simcoe County, Muskoka and Grey County areas.

Environment Canada says wind gusts between 90 to 110 km/h, nickel-sized hail and heavy downpours are possible.

The weather agency adds that a tornado can't be ruled out.

The storms are predicted to be severe in nature and will begin early Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves in from the west.

CTV's Weather Specialist KC Colby said rainfall amounts from five to 25 mm of rain could fall.

Thursday morning, Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for parts of Northern Ontario.

Temperatures are expected to top out at 27 degrees, with a humidex making it feel more like 35 degrees.

Storm clean-up continues in parts of Simcoe County, and Muskoka after thunderstorms and heavy rain fell Tuesday night.

Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) confirmed an EF-0 tornado hit the Penetanguishene area.

NTP is investigating whether a tornado also struck the Lake of Bays Tuesday. Dr. David Sills tells CTV News the team visited the area Wednesday and found the damage was fairly widespread, and it would take some time to analyze before they could conclude if a tornado did touch down.