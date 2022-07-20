Severe thunderstorm watch in effect across northeastern Ont.

Conditions in northeastern Ontario are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail, Environment Canada said Wednesday.

Affected communities include Greater Sudbury, North Bay, West Nipissing, Timmins, Cochrane, Manitoulin, Blind River, Killarney, Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, Elliot Lake, Ranger Lake, Chapleau and Gogama.

Damaging wind gusts up to 100 km/h are possible, along with nickel-size hail.

"Thunderstorms are ongoing across portions of northeastern Ontario and will continue to push eastward over the next few hours," Environment Canada said in a news release.

"Another round of thunderstorms is expected to develop this afternoon as a cold front pushes through."

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.