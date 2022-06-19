Severe thunderstorm watch for Calgary lifted

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued another severe thunderstorm watch for Calgary on Sunday.

The watch, released just before noon, cautioned that thunderstorms would develop in the afternoon and evening but then dissipate overnight.

"Some of these thunderstorms may be capable of producing heavy rain, strong winds and large hail," said the national weather agency.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

Severe thunderstorm watches were also issued for areas surrounding Calgary including Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre, Okotoks, High River and Claresholm.

By 7 p.m. all watches had been dropped.

For more information you can visit the Environment and Climate Change Canada website.