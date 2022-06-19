Severe thunderstorm watch for Calgary lifted
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued another severe thunderstorm watch for Calgary on Sunday.
The watch, released just before noon, cautioned that thunderstorms would develop in the afternoon and evening but then dissipate overnight.
"Some of these thunderstorms may be capable of producing heavy rain, strong winds and large hail," said the national weather agency.
Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.
Severe thunderstorm watches were also issued for areas surrounding Calgary including Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre, Okotoks, High River and Claresholm.
By 7 p.m. all watches had been dropped.
For more information you can visit the Environment and Climate Change Canada website.
-
More than 300 fuel thefts reported in Sask. this year: RCMPMore than 300 fuel thefts have been reported to Saskatchewan RCMP in 2022 – an increase of nearly 65 per cent from last year.
-
Foundation laid for new Ottawa central libraryMonday marked a major milestone in the construction of Ottawa’s new central library.
-
WECHU and faith-based leaders hand out free naloxone kitsThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is partnering with faith-based leaders to launch an opioid awareness campaign.
-
Municipality of Leamington and OGVG reach compromise, new light reduction bylaw passesAfter months of negotiations between the Municipality of Leamington and greenhouse growers, a replacement bylaw has been passed, setting a clear limit on nuisance lighting.
-
Driver charged in fatal motorcycle crash near Port DoverA Norfolk County man has been charged for last week's fatal crash near Port Dover.
-
Man arrested, pellet gun seized after Victoria road rage incidentVictoria police arrested a man and seized a pellet gun after an apparent road rage incident Saturday.
-
Pothole claims in Manitoba spiked this spring: MPIMonthly pothole vehicle claim numbers have skyrocketed in Manitoba this spring, with most totals sitting 10 times higher than the monthly average.
-
Calgary cider company accepting unwanted crab apples through Leftovers FoundationA Calgary brewery that makes handcrafted hard ciders is teaming up with the Leftovers Foundation in an effort to reduce local food waste.
-
Section of Halifax's Spring Garden Road to be bus-only soonA section of Spring Garden Road in Halifax will soon be inaccessible to pedestrian vehicle traffic during most of the day, seven days a week.