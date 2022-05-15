Severe thunderstorm watch ends for Ottawa

Mother Nature soaked Ottawa with heavy rain on Sunday following a four-day stretch of record-breaking high temperatures.

Ottawa broke heat records set at the Ottawa Airport on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of last week.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Ottawa on Sunday afternoon. It was lifted late Sunday evening after heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through the region.

The rain could help alleviate the dry conditions in the city. Ottawa has seen just under 9 mm of rain so far this month and an open air fire ban remains in effect. On Saturday, firefighters responded to a brush fire in Cumberland amid 30-degree weather.

Expect more showers and a possible thunderstorm Sunday night and Monday morning, with a low of 14 C, roughly double the usual low for this time of year.

Monday’s forecast calls for showers and a possible thunderstorm with a high of 22 C.

A chance of showers is also in the forecast for Tuesday, with a drop in temperature just 11 C for the high.

Wednesday’s outlook is sunny with a high of 18 C, which is closer to seasonal norms.

OTTAWA HEAT RECORDS LAST WEEK

May 11: 28.4 C (26.8, 2001)

May 12: 30.5 C (27.6, 1992)

May 13: 30.3 C (28.2, 1985)

May 14: 31.2 C (30.7, 2004)