Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa

Sunday is wet and dreary, with showers throughout and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for 10 t0 15 mm of rain through the day and a high of 23 C, with a humidex of 29.

Wind gusts could reach up to 90 km/h and there is a risk of hail as well, Environment Canada says.

Severe thunderstorm watches are also in effect for the Upper Ottawa Valley, Lanark County and the Prescott-Russell area, as well as the Outaouais and the Pontiac regions of Quebec.

Showers and the risk of thunderstorms should end late Sunday evening. Fog develops overnight, with a low of 12 C.

Monday’s forecast is mainly cloudy with a high of 24 C and a humidex of 28.

Tuesday’s outlook is sunny with a high of 27 C.

Wednesday is also looking sunny with a high of 28 C.