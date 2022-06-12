Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa
Sunday is wet and dreary, with showers throughout and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for 10 t0 15 mm of rain through the day and a high of 23 C, with a humidex of 29.
Wind gusts could reach up to 90 km/h and there is a risk of hail as well, Environment Canada says.
Severe thunderstorm watches are also in effect for the Upper Ottawa Valley, Lanark County and the Prescott-Russell area, as well as the Outaouais and the Pontiac regions of Quebec.
Showers and the risk of thunderstorms should end late Sunday evening. Fog develops overnight, with a low of 12 C.
Monday’s forecast is mainly cloudy with a high of 24 C and a humidex of 28.
Tuesday’s outlook is sunny with a high of 27 C.
Wednesday is also looking sunny with a high of 28 C.
