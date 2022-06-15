Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of northeastern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the following areas in the northeast:

Greater Sudbury and vicinity

Elliot Lake-Ranger Lake

Chapleau-Gogama

Manitoulin Island-Killarney

North Bay-West Nipissing

Sault Ste. Marie-Superior East

The agency said conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Nickel-sized hail and heavy downpours are possible.

"A cluster of strong thunderstorms has developed over a swath from Montreal River to Sudbury, and is expected to move southeast early this morning. Large hail and heavy downpours are the main threats," the agency said.