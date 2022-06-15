Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of northeastern Ontario
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Editorial Producer
Rick Wyman
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the following areas in the northeast:
- Greater Sudbury and vicinity
- Elliot Lake-Ranger Lake
- Chapleau-Gogama
- Manitoulin Island-Killarney
- North Bay-West Nipissing
- Sault Ste. Marie-Superior East
The agency said conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
Nickel-sized hail and heavy downpours are possible.
"A cluster of strong thunderstorms has developed over a swath from Montreal River to Sudbury, and is expected to move southeast early this morning. Large hail and heavy downpours are the main threats," the agency said.
