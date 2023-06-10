Severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C. Interior
Parts of B.C.’s southern Interior have been placed under a severe thunderstorm watch, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
According to the alert issued Saturday, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that can produce strong wind gusts and heavy rain.
The warning covers the Boundary, Nicola, Okanagan Valley and South Thompson regions.
The weather forecast for the Okanagan shows a 70 per cent chance of showers Saturday evening through Sunday. According to ECCC there is a risk of thunderstorms on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon and evening.
“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” the weather warning reads.
According to the weather agency, severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.
