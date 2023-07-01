Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Brantford

Environment Canada is warning severe thunderstorms with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and nickel to toonie size hail could hit Brantford and Brant County Saturday afternoon and evening.

The national weather agency says torrential downpours capable of causing flash flooding are also possible.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” Environment Canada’s alert says. “Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Other areas under thunderstorm watches include Hamilton, Toronto, Newmarket and Bancroft.

Guelph and southern Wellington County were initially placed under a severe thunderstorm watch as well on Saturday, but as of 6:30 p.m. it had been lifted.

Ottawa, Peterborough and the surrounding areas are under a more serious severe thunderstorm warning.