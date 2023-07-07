Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Calgary

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Calgary late Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada posted the advisory notice just after 4:30 p.m., saying that "some thunderstorms in the area may become severe and produce torrents of rain, and large accumulations of small hail.

"Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods," it continued, "and water pooling on roads."

The city is still cleaning up from Thursday's heavy downpours, which caused flash flooding and a slow rush-hour commute.

This is a developing story that will be updated.