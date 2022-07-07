Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Calgary ahead of Stampede Sneak-A-Peek

Cowpoke eagerly awaiting entry to the 2022 Calgary Stampede may be in for some wet weather.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Calgary and the surrounding area on Thursday, hours before the gates to the Stampede grounds open for Sneak-A-Peek.

Though the Stampede Parade on Friday signals the official start of festivities, Thursday at 5 p.m. the gates on the grounds swing open to give people the chance to check out the midway early.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

Environment Canada says thunderstorms are expected over much of southern and central Alberta on Thursday, and some of them will become severe, with wind gusts, hail and heavy rain.

"Large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury," cautioned a release.

"Strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year."

Sneak-a-Peek runs from 5 p.m. until midnight, but indoor attractions and commercial exhibits close at 11 p.m.

Admission is $11.