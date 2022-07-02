Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Calgary Saturday afternoon

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Calgary Saturday afternoon.

Environment Canada posted the notice at 2:32 p.m.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the notice read. "Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

"Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!



"Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall."