Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch as isolated storms with torrential rainfall and strong winds are expected to develop Thursday afternoon.
The watch is in place for the Chatham-Kent area. The storm could possible produce rainfall exceeding 50 mm and isolated wind gusts up to 90 km/h, the agency says.
Environment Canada says the main threat with these types of thunderstorms is heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding, particularly in urban areas and areas with poor drainage.
“Fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle away,” the agency warns. “Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”
Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for thunderstorms that could produce either large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.
-
New Brunswick parents have mixed feelings about sending children back to the classroomAs parents in New Brunswick prepare to send their children back to school in less than two weeks, some are concerned as COVID-19 cases continue to jump in the province.
-
Woman killed in rollover near Lloydminster, Sask.A woman is dead after a single-vehicle rollover outside of Lloydminster.
-
Blue Angels ready to take to the skies at Airshow London 2021Thousands will be looking to the skies this weekend as Airshow London 2021 kicks off Friday. One of the main attractions will be the world renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels.
-
Fatal ATV rollover leaves woman dead in rural Sask.A woman is dead following an ATV rollover in Tramping Lake.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for TorontoResidents are being warned of the possibility of torrential rainfall leading to localized flooding, with 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.
-
High-risk exposure to COVID-19 on recent Air Canada flight to TimminsThe Porcupine Health Unit is releasing information related to a positive case of COVID-19 that poses a risk to others.
-
Two new COVID-19 related deaths in Sask., 158 additional cases reportedSaskatchewan reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday and 158 new cases.
-
Canada's Natalie Spooner embraces challenges inside and outside of hockeySpooner's willingness to put herself in situations where she might fail before a live or television audience reflects a courage that serves her in hockey.
-
Essex Conservative candidate Chris Lewis launches re-election campaignThe incumbent member of parliament for the riding of Essex had launched his campaign for re-election.