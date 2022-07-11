Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northeastern Ont.

Several communities in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch, Environment Canada said Monday.

Affected areas include Timmins, Kirkland Lake, Elliot Lake, Agawa, Lake Superior Park, Searchmont, Montreal River Harbour, Batchawana Bay, Cochrane, Iroquois Falls, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, Ranger Lake, Chapleau, Missinaibi Lake, Gogama and Foleyet.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," Environment Canada said in a news release.

Winds up to 90 km/h are possible, along with hail the size of quarters.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury," the release said.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches."