Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northeastern Ont.
Several communities in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch, Environment Canada said Monday.
Affected areas include Timmins, Kirkland Lake, Elliot Lake, Agawa, Lake Superior Park, Searchmont, Montreal River Harbour, Batchawana Bay, Cochrane, Iroquois Falls, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, Ranger Lake, Chapleau, Missinaibi Lake, Gogama and Foleyet.
"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," Environment Canada said in a news release.
Winds up to 90 km/h are possible, along with hail the size of quarters.
"Large hail can damage property and cause injury," the release said.
"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches."
-
'This is one of the solutions': Bruno’s Place taking shape as opening date nearsDespite delays, Yorkton’s new homeless shelter, Bruno’s place, is coming together. The shelter, which is housed in the old Yorkton Friendship Centre, hopes to open its doors in August.
-
5 pet-friendly patios in SaskatoonWhile Saskatoon has many great spots to enjoy a pint and a bite to eat outdoors, the list gets shorter if you're in the mood to bring your four-legged friend along.
-
Toronto nets veteran goaltender Murray in deal with OttawaThe Maple Leafs intense pursuit of netminder Matt Murray is over - the 28-year-old Ottawa Senators netminder is leaving the nations capital and heading to Toronto.
-
-
Arena can be built for $150M, Sudbury councillors sayTwo Sudbury city councillors say a new community arena can be built for $150 million, not the $215 million contained in a staff report.
-
Calgary firefighter looking to send specialized equipment to firefighters in UkraineA Calgary firefighter is looking for donations to purchase equipment no longer needed by the fire department to send to firefighters in Ukraine.
-
Camp Manitou able to offer more to kids through new expansionCamp Manitou has some new features this summer as an 11-acre expansion is almost finished.
-
Stolen life-sized fibreglass horse reunited with Kelowna ownersHe's got a few more scratches than he did when he was stolen three weeks ago but “Harry” – a life-sized fibreglass horse – is back where he belongs greeting customers out front of Kelowna, B.C. shop.
-
Youth killed in highway crash near Airdrie, RCMP seek witnessesRCMP are looking for witnesses to a crash east of Airdrie this weekend that killed a youth.