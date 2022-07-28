Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Ottawa
A mainly cloudy and humid day is in the forecast for Ottawa, with the risk of a severe thunderstorm.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa.
"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the weather agency said.
Environment Canada says the main risk of the thunderstorm is 90 km/h wind gusts, hail and heavy downpours this afternoon and evening.
The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of showers today, with a risk of a thunderstorm. High 28 C, with the humidex making it feel like 34 degrees.
The low Thursday night will drop to 17 C, with a 60 per cent showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.
On Friday, expect increasing cloudiness with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 27 C with a humidex of 30.
The sun will arrive in time for the long weekend. Saturday will be sunny and 26 C, Sunday will be sunny and 29 C, and Monday will be sunny with a high of 30 C.
-
Another long-time Waterloo regional councillor not seeking re-electionAfter 28 years on Region of Waterloo council, Tom Galloway has announced he won't seek another term this October.
-
What's open and closed across Simcoe County this Civic MondayHere's a look at what's open and closed across the region for the Civic Holiday on Mon., Aug. 1.
-
Blind River resident wins $105K lotto prizeKenneth Hagger of Blind River won the Poker Lotto All In jackpot July 1, worth $100,875. He also won $5,000 on the instant portion of his ticket, bringing his total winnings to $105,875.50.
-
Boots & Hearts new Friday line upSam Hunt cancelled his Friday night headline show at the Boots & Hearts Music Festival at Burl's Creek on Aug. 5.
-
Laurentian creditors to vote Sept. 14 on debt repayment planUnsecured creditors of Laurentian University will vote Sept. 14 on a proposal to settle debts, following a ruling from the Superior Court of Justice on Thursday.
-
Sprite will no longer be sold in green bottlesSprite is retiring its green plastic bottles after more than 60 years.
-
Ottawa firefighter died after 'advanced parachute maneuver' while skydiving, company saysAn Ottawa firefighter who died in a skydiving accident in Arnprior, Ont. suffered fatal injuries "during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver," according to the skydiving company.
-
Chatham-Kent fire officials warn residents to stay off Black BridgeChatham-Kent fire officials are asking residents to steer clear of Black Bridge due to safety concerns following a fire Wednesday.
-
More temporary closures of rural hospital emergency departmentsAs the August long weekend approaches, so does another round of rural hospital closures.