Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Waterloo Region

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Waterloo Region, with Environment Canada warning strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rainfall are possible this afternoon and evening.

The thunderstorm watch, issued Tuesday afternoon, is in effect for Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo Region, Guelph, Erin, Wellington County, Mount Forest and Arthur.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms, which could bring winds up to 100 km/h, hail as large as 2 cm in diameter and rainfall.

Upward of 50 mm of rain within an hour is also possible.

Officials advise strong winds can damage weak buildings and break branches off trees, while heavy downpours could trigger flash floods. Residents are urged to take cover if threatening weather approaches.