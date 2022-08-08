Severe thunderstorm watch ends for Waterloo region

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Region of Waterloo, Guelph and parts of Wellington County.

The weather agency said conditions were favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

The watch included the potential for torrential downpours and strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

“Thunderstorms moving through southwestern Ontario may be capable of producing torrential downpours giving 50 mm or more and 90 km/h wind gusts,” the weather alert reads. “Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Less than two hours before the thunderstorm watch, Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the Region of Waterloo and the southern part of Wellington County. Maximum temperatures are expected to be near thirty while humidex values are expected to reach near 40.

Both the thunderstorm watch and heat warning ended by Tuesday morning.

Relief from humidity and cooler temperatures are expected on Tuesday, the alert says.