Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Waterloo-Wellington, ping pong ball size hail, tornados possible in some areas

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Waterloo Region and Wellington County as unsettled weather continues to move through the region.

The alert was put out just before 10 a.m. with the potential for storms starting late Wednesday morning and stretching into the evening. Environment Canada says torrential downpours with rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm could fall in the region.

The weather agency warns wind gusts near 90 km/h and nickel size hail are possible in Guelph, Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo Region and southern Wellington County.

In northern Wellington County, including Mount Forest and Arthur, hail as big as ping pong balls could fall and wind gusts could reach 100 km/h.

Environment Canada says “tornados also can not be rules out” in northern Wellington County.

It says if conditions worsen, the current tornado watch will be upgraded to a tornado warning.

“Stay indoors when a thunderstorm strikes, There isn't a place outside that is safe during a thunderstorm,” Environment Canada cautions.