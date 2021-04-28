Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada is calling for another warm day in Windsor-Essex, but there's a risk of thunderstorms.

The forecaster issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent on Wednesday afternoon.

“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions,” said the advisory.

Temperatures should reach a high of 27 C again on Wednesday.

There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers, changing to 70 per cent chance of showers near noon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. Risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Temperatures start to return to more seasonal averages on Thursday with a high of 14 C and a high of 12 C on Friday.

On Saturday the forecast is sunny with a high of 17 C.

The average high this time of year is 16.4 C and the average low is 5.5 C.