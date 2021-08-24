Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent areas with the potential of producing hail and heavy rainfall.

The watch was issued Tuesday evening as “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.”

The potential storms could produce strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h, small hail and locally heavy rainfall.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” the agency says. “Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watches when conditions are favourable for storms to develop that could produce large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends taking cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.