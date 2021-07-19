Severe thunderstorm warning joins air quality statement amid hazy conditions

Ottawa has two significant weather alerts in effect right now, with an air quality statement due to hazy, smoky conditions, and a severe thunderstorm warning as a line of storms moves across the province.

"Smoke from active forest fires in northwestern Ontario has moved over southern Ontario. Elevated particulate matter levels and hazy conditions have been reported at several stations," Environment Canada said in the statement issued Monday evening. "Reduced visibilities and deteriorating air quality are possible if the smoke descends to ground level."

The statement warns people to take precautions to reduce exposure to wildfire smoke.

"Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health," the statement said. "Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk."

The statement covers the entire southern portion of Ontario and a great deal of northern Ontario and parts of western Quebec as well.

Gatineau is under a smog warning.

"Smog especially affects asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease. It is therefore recommended that these individuals avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted," Environment Canada warned.

For more information about the effects of wildfire smoke and what to do if smoke blankets your area, you can visit this page on Environment and Climate Change Canada's website.

Conditions are expected to improve Tuesday with the passage of a cold front, Environment Canada said.

Severe thunderstorm warning

Environment Canada also says conditions are favourable for severe and dangerous thunderstorms in the region and a severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for much of eastern Ontario and for Gatineau.

"Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail," Environment Canada said Tuesday afternoon.

Hazards include wind gusts of up to 110 km/h, up to nickel size hail.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from Plevna to Portage-du-Fort, moving east at 50 km/h," the weather agency said just after 2 p.m.

The storm is expected to reach Kanata by 2:55 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are slowly moving across eastern Ontario as the line of storms makes its way east.

Tuesday will also bring clouds with some showers beginning in the afternoon, the weather agency said. The high will be 23 C on Tuesday with a humidex of 29.

The showers are expected to continue into the evening, with up to 20 millimetres of rain possible.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a mix of sun and cloud. The high will be 24 C, with a humidex of 27.