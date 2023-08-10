Severe thunderstorm watch lifted for all regions

A previously issued severe thunderstorm watch has been lifted for all of southern Ontario as of early Thursday evening.

Environment Canada dropped the watch for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton Elgin, and Oxford counties earlier in the afternoon.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent of showers developing early this evening with a risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this evening. Fod patches overnight. Low 12.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Sunday: Sunny. High 23.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.