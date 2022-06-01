Severe thunderstorm watch lifted for London region: Environment Canada

Environment Canada lifted a severe thunderstorm watch for the London region late Wednesday afternoon, hours after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the region.

There was initally a severe thunderstorm warning in place, and the region saw strong winds and heavy downpours. It was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm watch mid-afternoon.

The watch has ended for London, Parkhill, Eastern Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka, Elgin County and Western Middlesex County.

Environment Canada says a thunderstorm risk will continue into the evening for the London region, with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11C.

Wednesday's high was 29C with a humidex of 36C.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy before clearing, leading to sunny skies Thursday and a high of 19C.