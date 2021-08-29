Severe thunderstorm watch now in effect for Toronto
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Toronto this afternoon as hot and humid weather persists in the city.
Environment Canada issued the advisory for the city of Toronto, as well as the regions of York, Durham, Halton and Peel. The national weather agency said severe thunderstorms could arrive this afternoon into this evening.
"Some of these thunderstorms may be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h, large hail up to 2 cm and heavy rain up to 50 mm within one hour," Environment Canada said in a statement.
Toronto remains under a heat warning today with a high of 31 C in the forecast. Today's temperature will feel closer to 41 with the humidity.
The sweltering conditions could continue into Monday, Environment Canada warned.
"Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category," the heat warning read.
The temperature overnight will likely not dip below 20 C in Toronto. More seasonable temperatures are expected to arrive on Tuesday.
Environment Canada is calling for a high of 25 C on Tuesday and 24 C on Wednesday.
