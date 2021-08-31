Severe thunderstorm watches in place for Calgary and surrounding areas
Large hail, strong wind and heavy rain could be seen Tuesday afternoon in Calgary and areas to the south, prompting Environment Canada to issue severe thunderstorm watches.
Severe thunderstorm watches were also called for regions in the northeast part of the province. As of 11:15 a.m., the watches are in place for:
- Calgary
- Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan
- Okotoks-High River-Clareholm
- Fort McMurray-Fort MacKay
- Bonnyville-St. Paul-Cold Lake-Lac Le Biche
"The threat of severe weather is expected to continue through the evening," read the warning.
"Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."
Rainfall warnings are also in place for areas in northern and northwest Alberta, including:
- Grande Prairie-Beaverlodge-Valleyview
- Hinton-Grande Cache
- Peace River-Fairview-High Prairie-Manning
- Slave Lake
- Wabasca-Peerless Lake-Gift Lake-Cadotte Lake
- Whitecourt-Edson-Swan Hills-Fox Creek
To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using the hashtag #ABStorm.
