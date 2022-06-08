Severe thunderstorm watches issued for Calgary and neighbouring areas

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for the City of Calgary and regions to the north, west and east of the city.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, watches are in effect for the following areas that may experience heavy rain, strong wind and large hail:

City of Calgary;

Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre;

Brooks, Strathmore and Vulcan;

Drumheller and Three Hills;

Rocky Mountain House and Caroline;

Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail and Stettler; and,

Drayton Valley, Devon, Rimbey and Pigeon Lake.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop in Alberta's foothills early in the afternoon and travel in a northeast direction. Severe weather risk is expected to continue into the evening hours.

The severe weather carries the potential for damaging property, overturning vehicles and breaking branches off trees. Anyone who hears thunder is encouraged to head inside.

For updated information on weather alerts in the province, including the potential upgrade of watches to warnings, visit Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.



