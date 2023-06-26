Severe thunderstorm watches issued for eastern, northwestern Sask.

Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for portions of eastern and far northwestern Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorms could develop throughout Monday afternoon and persist into the evening hours with the threat diminishing after sunset.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said in the warning.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued early Monday afternoon for the Coronach and Rockglen areas.

Current watches and warnings can be read here.