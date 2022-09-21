Severe thunderstorm watches issued for Wednesday
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Anchor/Videographer
Alessandra Carneiro
The weather agency has a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of Muskoka and Parry Sound on Wednesday.
The weather agency says conditions are favourable for the storms to produce strong wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h and large, nickel to ping pong-sized hail.
Environment Canada is warning all individuals to take cover immediately if and when threatening weather approaches, as large hail has the potential to cause injury and damage windows and property.
The areas under the watch include:
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- and Haliburton
An earlier severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of central Ontario has ended.
