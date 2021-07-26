Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings for Edmonton and surrounding area
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The City of Edmonton is under a severe thunderstorm watch, meaning conditions are favourable for thunderstorms to form.
The potential storm could cause strong winds, large hail and heavy rain, according to Environment Canada.
Areas south of Edmonton are also under a severe thunderstorm warning, meaning a storm has formed or is about to form in the area.
The storms near Red Deer and Crestomere are “capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball size hail and heavy rain,” according to Environment Canada.
“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” added Environment Canada.
Areas to the northwest and southeast of Edmonton are also under a severe thunderstorm warning.
