Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings in effect in northeastern Ont.

Several communities in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm warning Sunday afternoon and evening, Environment Canada said in an alert.

Affected communities include Temagami and Temiskaming Shores.

Nickel size hail and heavy rain are possible in the affected areas.

“At 5:46 p.m., Environment Canada Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing up to nickel size hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said in its statement.

“This line of severe thunderstorms is located from Hanbury to Sharp Rock Inlet, moving northeast at 50 km/h.”

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury,” the statement reads.

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

A chain of thunderstorms in southern Ont. caused more than 15,000 lightning strikes in 48-hours recently.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Other areas in the northeast are under severe thunderstorm watches – they include Greater Sudbury and vicinity, Timmins, Cochrane, Elliot Lake, Foleyet, Gogama, Iroquois Falls and Ranger Lake.

“These thunderstorms will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 90 km/h, up to quarter size hail and locally heavy rainfall,” the meteorologists said.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.