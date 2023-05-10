Tornado warning issued for southeast Sask.

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the Moosomin, Sask. area Wednesday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada's website, at 2:09 p.m. meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that was possibly producing a tornado.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were also in effect throughout the afternoon.

On its website, Environment Canada said conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorm activity is expected to continue throughout the afternoon, Environment Canada said.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued during the noon hour for areas southeast of Melville, Sask., including Whitewood and Esterhazy.

Environment Canada said it was tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel to ping-pong ball sized hail and heavy rain at 12:02 p.m.

The storm was located between Cowessess and Broadview moving northeast at 30 kilometres per hour.

