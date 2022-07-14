Severe thunderstorms could bring strong winds, large hail to parts of Manitoba

Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that conditions are favourable in some parts of the province for the development of “severe” thunderstorms that could bring strong winds, heavy rain, and large hail.

On Thursday morning, the weather agency issued a thunderstorm watch for a number of communities including Dauphin, The Pas and Virden.

The statement notes that a cold front from Saskatchewan has come to western Manitoba and supported thunderstorm activity throughout the night. These thunderstorms will continue to move east throughout the day.

Environment Canada reminds Manitobans that lightning injures and kills Canadians every year, so if you hear thunder then you should go inside.