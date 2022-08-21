Severe thunderstorms flood Barrie roads
Environment Canada warned residents living across Simcoe County of a severe thunderstorm rolling through the region Sunday night.
The weather agency says Barrie has already seen near 80 mm of rain, and there are reports of flooding across the city.
According to OPP, the northbound highway 400 on and off ramps at Essa Road in Barrie are closed due to flooding.
They warned residents that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and pooling water on roads. They urged drivers to use caution while on the streets, maintain distance and avoid driving through pools of water.
Environment Canada also warns that the rain can cause rapidly rising rivers and creeks, which can sweep bridges, culverts, buildings and people.
The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
-
Police investigating shooting in Calgary's northeastCalgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the city's northeast Monday evening.
-
Poverty, pavement, isolation: A closer look at B.C. heat deathsCTV News has learned more about the neighbourhoods and communities where a combination of poverty, scant tree coverage and isolation contributed to the deaths of hundreds of British Columbians during record-breaking heat in 2021.
-
Construction worker struck by vehicle in CochraneMounties are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a construction worker was struck by a vehicle in Cochrane.
-
RCMP looking for missing man, 80, from Belleville, N.S.The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old Nova Scotia man.
-
Murder charges announced in double homicide in SurreyHomicide investigators say a man in his 20s has been charged weeks after a shooting that left two dead in Surrey, B.C.
-
Family fun day in Elliot Lake promotes Indigenous friendship centreA family day was held Monday in Elliot Lake to raise awareness and promote membership of a proposed Indigenous friendship centre in the city.
-
-
Male driver dead, another injured following collision in North YorkOne person has died following a collision in which a vehicle ended up striking a North York home.
-
Man arrested, firearms seized after incident Sunday afternoon: Regina policeA 22-year-old Regina man is facing a long list of charges after an incident on Sunday afternoon.