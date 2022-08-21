Severe thunderstorms flood Barrie roads

Environment Canada warned residents living across Simcoe County of a severe thunderstorm rolling through the region Sunday night.

The weather agency says Barrie has already seen near 80 mm of rain, and there are reports of flooding across the city.

According to OPP, the northbound highway 400 on and off ramps at Essa Road in Barrie are closed due to flooding.



They warned residents that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and pooling water on roads. They urged drivers to use caution while on the streets, maintain distance and avoid driving through pools of water.



Environment Canada also warns that the rain can cause rapidly rising rivers and creeks, which can sweep bridges, culverts, buildings and people.



The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.