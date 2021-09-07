Severe thunderstorms rip through southern Ontario

A severe thunderstorm caused extensive damage throughout southern Ontario on Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of the area. The storm began approaching from the northwest and moving through the province into the afternoon and evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Mount Forest, Arthur and Wellington County from about 5:40 p.m. to 7 p.m. The warning came into effect again around 9:40 p.m.

The weather agency was tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of bringing hail, heavy downpours and strong winds gusting up to 110 kilometres per hour.

Damage from the storm was noticeable in areas including Port Albert, Sauble Beach and Huron County.

Here's a look at the storm as shared on social media:

Saugeen Shores experienced a significant weather event. Many power lines are down or compromised and trees are obstructing roadways in many locations #ssps2021 pic.twitter.com/R8CYRdBRiA

Worst damage I've seen so far is at this farm in Kingsbridge. At least one structure is gone. Debris scattered everywhere. Area farmers are gathered making sure the animals are safe/have a place to go. #ONStorm #onwx #ontag pic.twitter.com/TPDkJ15NL8

More from along this storm route. #ONStorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/dLet8Ok2SZ

Highway 1 (road?) South of Lucknow with multiple trees and powerline down. Stopped and made sure residents were okay. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/yr2oGU33Ue

Here we go again ! #ONStorm Take cover !!!! pic.twitter.com/amO3h8kmKy

Tornado went north of here….

Close enough for me now it’s time to go check my neighbours to the north. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/J5JygCzWwO

In Port Albert pic.twitter.com/HqsbJBQ72y

Last day in Ontario, and a tornado rips through. Lucknow got hit hard. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/rckFm70BYp

This is a developing story.