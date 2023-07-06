Severe thunderstorms roll through Simcoe County, Muskoka

Severe thunderstorms rolled through Simcoe County and Muskoka.

Environment Canada said conditions were favourable Thursday afternoon for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The national weather agency said scattered thunderstorms were expected to develop as a slow-moving cold front makes its way through southern Ontario.

The agency warned large hail and cause property damage and injury, strong winds can toss loose objects, and heavy downpours can create flash flooding and pooling on roads.

The weather system should diminish by evening.

A heat warning remains in effect for several areas, with temperatures hitting up to 40C with the humidex Thursday.

The hot and humid weather can create deteriorated air quality, Environment Canada warns.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions could pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The multi-day heat wave should start to improve from west to east Thursday afternoon with the passage of the cold front, the agency added.

The watches and warnings have since ended for the region.