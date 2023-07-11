Severe thunderstorms with heavy rain roll into Simcoe Muskoka
A severe thunderstorm rolled into through Simcoe County, Muskoka and surrounding areas Tuesday afternoon, with wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour in places.
Environment Canada says conditions across the region are favourable for thunderstorms to develop and carry strong wind gusts and large hail.
The weather agency warns that strong winds can potentially toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, and break branches from trees.
"Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water," the national weather agency warned.
The agency says there is the potential for heavy downpours and flash flooding.
Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall.
