Severe washouts close multiple roadways outside Kirkland Lake

The Ministry of Transportation has closed a section of Highway 112 in the Kirkland Lake area due to a severe roadwashout.



The washout occurred approx. 2km southeast of the area’s Kirkland Lake Gold mine site.

The Ministry’s official twitter account for northeastern Ontario reported the washout between Highway 66 and Highway 11 just before 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.

By early afternoon, the closure had been updated to include nearby Dane Road 2, which had also suffered significant damage due to what residents said was a large and fast moving flood in the area.



Photo and video submitted to CTV News show the extent of the damage. Images appears to show a culvert washed onto Dane Road 2 from Highway 112.

Raymonde Borgeouis is a Dane Road resident who witnessed the flood move through his property.



“Even slabs that were in our yard, was taken by the water and ended up in the Blanche River. The big culvert doesn't belong to this road. It was washed up the creek and landed in this area,” Borgeouis told CTV News in an email.



“There was a lot of damaged done here and on highway 112, as well as our property by the backyard creek. Big trees were flooding by very fast in this rapidly flowing water.”