Severe weather alerts in Northern Ontario

Update: Severe thunderstorms across the region are expected Tuesday evening.

There are multiple storms in the Timmins-Cochrane-Iroquois Falls area that Environement Canada meteorologists are currently tracking.

The first storm is located near Rice Lake and moving east at 60 km/h according to experts. Hazards include 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail possible.

This storm is expected to impact Rice Lake, Camp Kenda and Bethnal.

The other severe thunderstorm is southeast of Timmins near Carman Bay with wind gusts up to 90 km/h possible.

Meanwhile, the tornado watch has ended for the Chapleau-Gogama area. However, a severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect.

Hazards include toonie sized hail, 100 km/h wind gusts and the possibility of a tornado.

Original: There is a tornado warning in effect for the Chapleau-Gogama area as Environment Canada meteorologists continue to track a severe thunderstorm.

The warning came into effect just before 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Damaging winds, nickel size hail and mass rainfall are also possible.

According to Environment Canada there are two severe storms impacting the area.

The first is located 10 kilometres north of Sultan with experts saying it is moving east at 70 km/h.

The second severe thunderstorm is located near Kenogamissi Lake and moving east at 60 km/h.

Residents are supposed to take shelter immediately if they hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud including swirling debris, flying debris or any threatening weather.

Experts advise people to take shelter in a room on the lowest floor in the house, away from outside walls and windows. Adding that mobile homes, vehicles and other temporary or free-standing shelters should be left if possible to get to a strong building.