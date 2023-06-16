Severe weather causes fear, alarm and damage to historic church

According to West Hants Fire Service Deputy Chief Paul Maynard, crews were already on the scene of a nearby structure fire Thursday afternoon when they received multiple calls.

“It was about the church being struck just down the road,” said Maynard about the 152-year-old Falmouth Baptist Church. A lightning strike had caused a fire in the steeple.

“Then we were notified of an apartment building that was struck by lightning in downtown Windsor,” said Maynard. “And a power pole was also struck.”

Three lightning strikes, in close proximity, within minutes of each other.

The energy of the lightning that hit the church caused the nails under the vinyl siding to shoot out like bullets, leaving holes.

“That is just amazing power,” said Maynard.

The church was empty and no one was hurt.

“Yesterday it was almost apocalyptic,” said Pastor Gail Whalen-Dunn. “The damage doesn’t look too bad from the outside, but inside it is soaking wet and potentially it will be four to six months before we will be back into the building.”

There were other examples of extreme, dangerous weather on Thursday too.

“We heard thunder first,” said Mary Kate Blois, who lives in Kennetcook, N.S.

When Blois looked out of her the window Thursday afternoon, she saw hail and ice pellets pounding her back deck.

Just two days ago Blois’ son was swimming in the family pool.

“And then, yesterday it was ice coming down with a blanket of ice forming,” said Blois.

According Whalen-Dunn, the sudden wave of nasty weather was shocking for the entire community.

“It was the hail and the rain and the clouds and the tornado warnings,” said Whalen-Dunn.

Thankfully the Falmouth Baptist Church is insured, and repairs should begin in the near future. Sunday services will be held at a nearby community hall, starting this weekend.