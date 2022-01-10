Severe weather causing problems across the Sault, Algoma district

Snowy and cold conditions continue to cause problems for much of Sault Ste. Marie and the Algoma district.

Major snow squalls have wreaked havoc in the last 24 hours in the city and city crews have been hard at work to clear as much as they can.

For the city's three homeless shelters, they've had to shoulder the brunt of the poor weather by doubling as warming centres.

"We want to see folks at least in a place where things are safe, things are stable and they're able to keep off the streets and out of unsafe buildings, things like that," said Luke Dufour, Sault social services board chair.

The local soup kitchen closed for the day due to the weather, so shelters have been providing more food and drinks to compensate.

At Pauline's Place women's shelter, the weather means newer faces are showing up.

"The weather itself has been so bad that … we've been seeing a lot of people that we don't know," said Anne Penney, of Pauline's Place.

While the city lacks a dedicated warming centre, a newly opened space called the Lodge 137 has been doing its part to help fill that void.

Owner Julie Hryniewicz said she opened the space just last week, as a means to give people experiencing homelessness and addictions issues a safe space.

Hryniewicz has been partnering with other organizations in the last two days to help feed and give warmth to people stuck outside.

"And we have people coming in completely buried in snow and many of them had no place to go," she said. "Some of them had all of their belongings and for whatever reason, they weren't going to be staying in the shelter."

The city's shelter system has been experiencing significant overflow in the last several months, and Hryniewicz warns that it has only been getting worse.